CAN Chairman dies, Governor condoles Christian community

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Friday condoled with the Christian Association of Nigerian on the death of the state Chairman, Most Rev. Paul Olawoore.

The Governor’s condolence message was delivered by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, at the CAN State Secretariat, Ganmo.

AbdulRazaq prayed that God would console the immediate family, christian body and the state at large.

He noted that the time called for sober reflection as everyone would finish his or her assignment on earth at God’s appointed time.

He said Olawoore finished his own part and had gone to rest.

He said the late Bishop would be missed for his gentleness, wise counsel to the government and his active role in maintaining a peaceful Kwara State.

AbdulRazaq urged the immediate family and CAN to take solace in the fact that the late Bishop lived a life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of CAN, Bishop Olatoke Adewole, thanked the Kwara State Government for identifying with the Christian body at this trying time.

Adewole assured that the Christian body in Kwara State would continue to support the government and pray for the success of this administration.