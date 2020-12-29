The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on abductors of the auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri, Bishop Moses Chikwe to release him unhurt and without ransom.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Rev. Eches Divine-Eches on Tuesday in Owerri.

The chairman said the bishop’s abduction came as a rude shock to them, describing the incident as a “desecration of the Altar of God”.

He said that the bishop was a peaceful man who discharged his duties without malice and wondered why he was targeted.

“Imo State chapter of CAN has received with shock the news of the kidnap of the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Moses Chikwe and condemns the act vehemently.

“Rt. Rev. Chikwe since his assumption as the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri has discharged his duties quietly and without malice, which leaves one wondering why he is a target of kidnap.

“This is a desecration of the altar of God and we call on the perpetrators to release him immediately, unhurt and without ransom,” he said.

He appealed to the Police Commissioner in the state to ensure the perpetrators were caught and made to pay for the act.

The chairman called on youths of the state to shun crime and avoid being used to perpetrate evil while urging all Christian faithful to pray for the swift release of the bishop.

“The entire Christian community in Imo call on the Commissioner of Police to ensure the perpetrators of this act of wickedness are fished out to face the music.

“We appeal to our teeming youths not to allow themselves to be used by the devil to wreak havoc and fear in our beautiful state.

“While we commit to continually offer prayers and supplication to God for the people and state at all times, we request that lives and property be secured so that people can move about without fear and intimidation.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria appeals to everyone to pray for the safe return of Bishop Chikwe.

“We assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure his release, even as we engage the government and security agencies in the state.

“Surely, the good Lord will continue to protect us all and bring back the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri safe and sound,” he added.