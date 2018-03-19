Campus Journalism Award to address hate speech on social media

The forthcoming Campus Journalism Award being organised by Youths Digest next weekend in Abuja will address the spate of hate speech on Social Media, especially among youths and students.

The Editor of the Youths Digest magazine, Gidado Yushau Shuaib, disclosed that top public functionaries, editors and campus journalists would attend the event.

Shuaib said: “The Publisher of the Premium Times Newspaper, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, as the Guest Speaker will speak on Curbing Hate Speech on Social Media, while the Minister of Youths and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung will serve as Special Guest of Honour among other top dignitaries.”

Shuaib further disclosed that 20 students from various universities in the country have been shortlisted to receive different categories of the awards of excellence in campus journalism.

Gidado said: “The award winners in the maiden Campus Journalism Award were carefully shortlisted by the Award Committee after a vigorous screening of nominations for different categories.

“The winners, whose names will be announced at the event, come from different higher institutions in Nigeria, including federal, state and private universities, as well as from Polytechnics.

“The award ceremony, which comes up on Saturday March 24, 2018 at Rose Hotel, Wuye District, Abuja, will be preceded by a Journalism Workshop for the finalists in the morning before the award and lecture in the afternoon.”