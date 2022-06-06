Campbell: Osimhen’s worth £80m

Arsenal icon, Kevin Campbell has revealed the likely price tag it would cost the Gunners to bring Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal has drawn up a shortlist of strikers to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and the list includes the Nigeria international.

Though Osimhen is in the plans of manager Luciano Spalletti for next season, Napoli would be forced into a sale if they receive a bid in excess of €100 million (£85.5m pounds).

Campbell thinks the Gunners will have to pay £80million to acquire Osimhen from Napoli, £5.5m less than the fee being bandied about as the striker’s asking price.

The number 9 put himself on the shop window after an outstanding season that saw him score 18 goals in 32 all-competition appearances and was named the best U23 player in the Italian top-flight.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said: “He will cost Arsenal at least £80million.

“Let’s be honest, he’s not done himself any harm scoring the goals he did last season. He has played brilliantly.

“Osimhen is lightning quick, can hold the ball up but can head it as well. He attacks the ball pretty well.

“A striker like that, an all-rounder, is going to be expensive.”

Osimhen has three years to run on his contract with Napoli, whom he joined from Lille in 2020 for a club record fee of €70 million.