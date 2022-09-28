Campaigns: Lagos LP set to announce LGAs Caretaker Chairmen

The opposition Labour Party (LP) said it would announce its 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) Caretaker Chairmen Thursday, as campaigns for the 2023 general elections commenced.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Olubunmi Odesanya, who disclosed this in a statement Wednesday said the step had become imperative because of the expansion in the party and the need for restructuring.

“This is to inform all members of the Labour Party in Lagos state and the general public that we will be announcing the names of all our carefully chosen and newly appointed local government caretaker chairmen on Thursday.

“Other names that will be announced after in few days to make our structure very competitive, robust and sustainable are those of the 37 LCDA administrators of the party, as well as, the names of the 37 Apex leaders of the party in the state,” she said.

Odesanya said that after the announcement, the date for their official inauguration to unveil their identities/personalities to the world would be communicated.

She said that the inauguration date would not be later than seven days after the announcement.

According to her, it should be clear to all and sundry that the organogramic structure of the Labour Party system is ready and set to run ideally for the take-over mission of the party in Lagos state.