Campaigns: Gov. Makinde urges PDP stalwarts to be tactical, strategic 

Oyo State State Governor, Seyi Makinde has urged candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections to adopt the strategies and tactics to be employed for their campaigns.

Makinde stated this while addressing all the 50 candidates, members of his campaign organisation and other PDP stakeholders at the opening of a two-day Strategy Workshop, held in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The theme of the workshop is: “Contemporary Political Strategy.”

The governor stressed the need for candidates of the party in the state to be equipped with modern scientific information on tested strategies and tactics to be adapted in the various constituencies for victory in the forthcoming elections.

While campaign for candidates contesting the presidential and national assembly elections has commenced, that of the governorship and state assembly seats will start on October 12.

He said that the workshop was aimed at making information available to all the candidates on modern strategies and tactics of winning election in contemporary Nigeria.

“This workshop is to encourage cross fertilisation of ideas on the management of election campaign among candidates.

“It will also identify the challenges the candidates are facing and proffer possible solutions.

“The workshop will equally provide the candidates the needed competitive edge, for them to secure victory in the coming elections,” he said.

The governor urged the candidates and other participants to take the workshop seriously for it to achieve its objectives.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Bayo Lawal, said there was the need for the participants to prepare well for the elections.

Lawal said that the workshop was one of the preparations that would enable the party win all the elective posts during the general elections.

A total of 51 elective positions will be contested by PDP candidates in Oyo State.

The positions are governorship, deputy governorship, three senatorial seats, 14 House of Representatives and 32 State Assembly seats.