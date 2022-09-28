Campaigns: Ayu, Wike, allies snub PDP PCC inauguration

Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State and his allies, Wednesday stayed back at the official inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council PCC.

The National Chair of the PDP was also absent at the formal opening of the opposition Presidential campaign.

Wike’s supporters who are conspicuously absent at the event which witnessed the unveiling of three books in honour of PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar are: Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Also absent from the event was the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. Deputy National Chairman (North), Umar Damagum stood in for him, informing that Ayu’s absence was as a result of ill health.

PDP leaders perceived to be sympathetic to the Wike’s camp also stayed away from the International Conference Centre, Abuja venue of the inauguration.

This happened despite an open invitation to the serving and ex-PDP leaders, as well as other key stakeholders.

However, the remaining PDP Governors loyal to the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar attended the event.

They were: Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

The notice for the inauguration was contained in a statement issued Tuesday by Usman Bature.