Campaign of calumny against Tunji-Ojo dead on arrival – Rivers APC

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed what it described as a coordinated attack by desperate politicians to tarnish the image of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declaring the attacks “dead on arrival.”

APC spokesperson in the state, Darlington Nwauju, said recent social media publications pushing recycled allegations against the Minister are a failed attempt to distract a performing public servant whose track record speaks louder than propaganda.

His comments were in reaction to a statement by a group known as Concerned Nigerians in the Diaspora United Kingdom (CND-UK), which recently demanded the Minister’s suspension over issues that have long been publicly debated and resolved.

Nwauju described attempts to resurrect the controversy surrounding Tunji-Ojo’s NYSC certificate as “unbelievable,” stressing that there was no forgery involved and that the Minister was duly mobilised for national service.

“There is no offence of perjury or falsification of documents or records. So, what is all the hullabaloo about?” Nwauju queried.

He challenged those behind the attacks to a public debate on the Minister’s performance, insisting that Tunji-Ojo’s record in office speaks for itself.

“On every performance index, this Minister has outshone all his predecessors combined. He has proven to be more patriotic and effective than many of those attempting to distract him,” he declared.

Nwauju highlighted several reforms and achievements under Tunji-Ojo’s leadership of the Interior Ministry, including:

Introduction of innovative ideas that dismantled inefficiencies in paramilitary agencies.

Prioritisation of personnel welfare, with over 50,000 officers and men promoted.

Recruitment drives that have opened up job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

Seamless passport application and issuance processes, eliminating middlemen and bribery.

Swift passport renewal services for Nigerians abroad, ending long delays at embassies and missions.

“These are the issues Nigerians care about, not the politicisation of personal records under the guise of scrutiny,” he added.

Nwauju maintained that the Minister’s visible and verifiable reforms cannot be overshadowed by the “handiwork of desperadoes.”

“Those who have suddenly woken up to recycle a long-settled issue have not told Nigerians what exactly they want.

“Their efforts to discredit Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s ministerial credentials have clearly failed,” he said.

He stressed that no amount of blackmail or orchestrated online mob action can diminish the Minister’s towering record of service.

According to him, those recycling old allegations have simply run out of ideas and should “find more intelligent ways to stay relevant,” as their smear tactics have collapsed under the weight of Tunji-Ojo’s verifiable achievements.