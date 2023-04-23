Campaign Council dissolution: Oladunjoye thanks Tinubu, APC

Following the dissolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, the Publicity Secretary of the party in Ogun state, Tunde Oladunjoye has expressed gratitude to the party and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his appointment as Assistant Secretary of a very critical organ like the Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Campaign Council.

Oladunjoye in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, said it was a “rare privilege and honour to have served with very experienced and notable media professionals in the Directorate of Strategic Communications headed by veteran Dele Alake.”

“It was indeed a double honour to have been charged with the coordination of Strategic Communications in the South West geo-political zone, the hub of the Nigerian media.

“Now, that the work has been done and the electorate, particularly in the South West have made a resounding statement with their votes, I wish to sincerely thank everyone for the worthy contributions that they made towards the success of the work of the Directorate and campaign.”

While thanking Prince Dapo Aboodun, the governor of Ogun State, for nominating him for the appointment into the Directorate, Oladunjoye, a former national media consultant to the World Bank and also the Coordinator of the APC Southwest Publicity Secretaries, prayed for a successful inauguration and tenure for the President-elect and the incoming APC administration.