Cameroonian with Nigerian Military uniform nabbed, large consignments of tramadol, meth intercepted

A Cameroonian wearing Nigerian Military uniform, Ndawai Emma Ngalou, has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Adamawa State.

Operatives of the anti-narcotic agency have also intercepted methamphetamine heading to Cyprus in Europe.

The drug, according to the agency, weighed 379 grams.

These were made known on Sunday in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi.

According to Babafemi, the recovery of the meth comes barely a week after NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos intercepted a consignment of 30.10kg methamphetamine going to London, United Kingdom.

The latest consignment was concealed in false bottom of six black soap containers packed in a carton containing local hand fans.

It was recovered at a courier company in Lagos by officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation of the Agency.

In Adamawa State, operatives on stop and search patrol along Michika-Bazza Road on May 26 arrested Ngalou with a pair of Nigerian Army camouflage uniform bearing Sunday U and two ATM cards belonging to Turaki Mohammed and Ekene Izuegunam.

Two ladies: Bilkisu Yusuf, 33, and Kauna Katsina, 25, were on May 22 arrested in Ningi town, Bauchi State with 11,080 pills of tramadol, while Uche Shadrach, 22, was arrested with 20,480 pills of the same pharmaceutical opioid on May 24 along Okene-Lokoja Highway, Kogi State on his way from Onitsha, Anambra State to Minna in Niger State.

In the same vein, two suspects: Surajo Adamu and Muhammad Ali, were arrested on May 26 with 379,200 tablets of Diazepam in Alimosho area of Lagos State, while the MMIA Command of the Agency took custody of 22 cartons of Tramadol 225mg weighing 1,144.30 kg and 12 cartons of Tramadol 120mg with a total weight of 320kg, all containing 2,317,400 pills transferred to the Agency by the Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on May 25.

In Delta State, NDLEA operatives supported by men drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence and Nigeria Police on May 24 raided the notorious Abbi town, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, where three suspects: Eunice Eneh, 52; Animan Ifeoma, 26; and Chuks Webema Dennis, 35, were arrested with a total of 343.9kg cannabis recovered from them.

A similar mop up operation in Bayelsa State led to the arrest of a wanted suspect, Ozoemena Egbochue, 38, at the Swali Market in Yenagoa on May 22 following the earlier arrest of his sales boy, Morgan Eredeowei, with 11,748 pills of tramadol and diazepam.