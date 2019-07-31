Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Clinton N’Jie has had a day to forget after he allegedly leaked footage of himself on social media.

The Cameroon international was said to have uploaded video footage of himself on the social media platform Snapchat which shows him laying on a bed while a female performs a sexual act on him.

His Snapchat name: Clinton 14, can be seen at the top left of the video.

According to Orange.fr, N’Jie has since apologised for the leak.

He said: “I’m sorry, I drank too much and I pressed the wrong button,”

N’Jie joined Tottenham Hotspur from Lyon in August 2015 on a five-year deal but failed to make an impact at White Hart Lane having only managed to make eight Premier League appearances before he was sold to Marseille just two years later.

The 25-year-old completed a move to Russian side Dynamo Moscow on a four-year deal earlier this week after struggling for first-team football last season and has now hit the headlines for reasons he would rather forget.