Cameroon to Nigeria: We’ll open Lagdo Dam ‘in days ahead’

Cameroon has alerted Nigeria of its decision to open the Lagdo Dam “in the days ahead”.

Following this, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alerted the National Emergency Management Agency of the notice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thus told the emergency response agency of the impending flooding along the River Benue basin.

The communication was through a letter signed by Umar Salisu, the Ministry’s Director of African Affairs, dated August 21, 2023.

The letter said the Cameroonian government plans to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.

It noted that this is due to the heavy rainfall “around the dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon”.

Also Read:

The statement added: “According to the note, it is pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagdo Dam will be releasing only modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate’ and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions.”