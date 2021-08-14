Cameroon issues COVID-19 guidelines for Africa Cup of Nations final draw

Only invited persons with a COVID-19 negative test will be allowed to take part in Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations final draw.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, said this in a statement on Friday.

Kombi said the negative test must have a 72-hour validity as at August 17, the day scheduled for the draw, and that special measures would be taken to test all guests.

Wearing of face masks would be mandatory and social distancing will be strictly applied, officials said.

At least 1,500 people would take part in the draw, which would take place in the country’s capital city of Yaounde.

The Confederation of African Football initially scheduled the ceremony for June, but postponed it due to “logistics reasons” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biennial football championship would take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022, with 24 teams participating.

Xinhua/NAN.