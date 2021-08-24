Cameroon call up 10 foreign-based players for Aisha Buhari Cup 

Head Coach Gabriel Zabo has extended invitations to 10 overseas-based players ahead of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament holding in the City of Lagos, 13th – 21st September.

The 10 players will join the successful ones from the 30 home-based ladies who were called to camp earlier.

The invited players are; Carole Mimboue (AJ Auxerre); Claudine Meffometou (FC Fleury 91); Kith Mayi (Stade de Reims); Marie Aurelle Awona (Napoli); Grace Yango (FC Fleury 91); Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CSKA Moscow); Ajara Nchout (Atletico Madrid); Rose Bella (Malabo King); Colette Ndzana (Bielorussie); Claudia Voulania (Bielorussie)