The Arewa Consultative Forum has alleged that camels are being used to ferry deadly weapons into the country.

The Chairman of the Forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made the allegation in a statement on Thursday, adding that the weapons are imported more through Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Ogbeh said weapons such as Rocket Propelled Grenades and Anti-Aircraft Guns are among those brought in without any check by security operatives.

He said: “At the last meeting of our National Executive Council in October 2020, our members, particularly from Sokoto and Zamfara, reported that large consignments of camels were crossing our borders into Nigeria with a lot of baggage on their backs on a daily basis.

“And they observed that nobody checks their baggage and nobody knows what is being brought into Nigeria.

“The question Arewa Consultative Forum would like to ask the security agencies is what are the camels carrying and where they are heading?

“The ACF is alarmed that this kind of situation should persist at a time when weapons of all kinds are coming into our country and worsening the climate of terror and national uncertainty.

“It is clear now from what we know that, as victims pay ransoms to the kidnappers the money is instantly converted to more sophisticated weapons and instruments of death by the kidnappers.

“The capacity of these terrorists is rising by the day and we are not far from the moment when the terrorists will become better armed than our accredited security agencies.

“The ACF wants to alert the government to this situation if they are not aware of it; and if they are aware of it, to ask what they are doing about it.

“Already, it is speculated that weapons as dangerous as Rocket Propelled Grenades and anti-aircraft guns are part of the cargo ferried by camels freely into our country from neighbouring countries.

“It will do the nation a great deal of good to deal with this situation immediately. The ACF is deeply worried.”