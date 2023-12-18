Cambridge University College names Nigerian Professor president

A Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, Ijeoma Uchegbu, has been announced as the seventh President of Wolfson College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has hailed the news.

Dabiri-Erewa rejoiced with Uchegbu, describing the appointment as well deserved.

She said the appointment of Professor Uchegbu did not come to her as a surprise knowing her pedigree in the field of research and knowledge.

Her appointment has further confirmed that there is reward for hardwork and Nigerians abroad are endowed with people of integrity and excellence, she added.

Prof. Uchegbu, known for her ground-breaking work in nanoparticle drug delivery, is currently a Professor of Pharmaceutical Neuroscience at University College London.

She will succeed the incumbent, Professor Jane Clarke, on October 1, 2024.

She completed her pharmacy studies at the University of Benin, Edo State, Nigeria in 1981 before attending the University of Lagos to obtain her master’s degree.

In the last one week, the NIDCOM boss has had cause to celebrate seven Nigerian achievers on their various global appointments and awards.

They included Dr Olusimbo Ige, first black female Commissioner of Health in Chicago, United States of America; Dr. Oluwatosin Olateju, first black woman Commissioner for Public Health in Maryland, US; and United Kingdom-based Fene Osakwe, a winner of the Global Cyber Security Educator of the Year.

In the field of sports, Asisat Oshoala, Victor Osimhen and Chiamaka Nnadozie were hailed by Dabiri-Erewa for winning the 2023 Confederation of African Football awards.