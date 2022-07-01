Cambodian PM orders arrest of man for fabricating news on COVID-19

Cambodian PM orders arrest of man fabricating news on COVID-19 deaths.

Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen Friday ordered the arrest of a man for posting fake online news about new COVID-19 deaths.

The suspect posted an outdated picture of a person’s death and claimed it was a new COVID-19 death, the prime minister was quoted as saying.

Hun Sen said in a speech during the celebration of the National Fish Day that the suspect has been sent to a court for prosecution.

The prime minister warned that those who create fake news on COVID-19 to cause social chaos will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the kingdom’s law.

The Southeast Asian nation has seen no new deaths from COVID-19 since April 21, according to the health ministry.

The Kingdom reported three new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 136,282, with 133,206 recoveries and 3,056 deaths, the ministry said.