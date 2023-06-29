Camavinga agrees new Real Madrid contract until 2028

Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly come to an agreement with Real Madrid over a new contract.

The 20-year-old arrived at Los Blancos from Rennes in August 2021, and he has featured on 99 occasions for the capital giants in all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists in the process.

The France international was a vital player for Real Madrid during the 2022-23 campaign, making 59 appearances in all competitions, with 37 of those outings coming in La Liga.

There has recently been speculation surrounding his future, with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be admirers of the Frenchman, who has already won six major trophies at Bernabeu.

Camavinga lifted the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup last season, while he won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup in 2021-22.

According to Marca, the youngster has now agreed a new deal with Real Madrid which will run until June 2028 and involve a pay rise to reflect his development.

The report also claimed that Camavinga’s release clause will be set at £1 billion (£860m), with an announcement expected to arrive in the near future.

Senior figures at Real Madrid are believed to have been hugely impressed by the youngster’s “attitude” during his time at the club, in addition to his on-the-field performances.

Earlier this year, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Camavinga was “untouchable” at the club amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Ancelotti told newsmen at the time: “Camavinga is very important.

“In the last game, he made obvious mistakes, but by playing so well he makes you forget all the bad things.

“Against Espanyol, he made a very big mistake, but then he played a very good game.

“He is untouchable now and in the future.”

Camavinga was used as a left-back on a number of occasions last season due to Ferland Mendy’s injury problems, but Ancelotti is thought to be planning to primarily play him as a midfielder next season.

The competition for spots in the middle of the Real Madrid midfield next term has been increased following the arrival of Jude Bellingham in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund.