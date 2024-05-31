Calm in Kano as Sanusi, Bayero hold parallel Friday prayers

The Kano State Police Command has commended residents for their peaceful behaviour as Emirs Muhammad Sanusi II and Aminu Bayero presided over Friday prayers simultaneously in Kano, with both Emirs laying claim to the throne.

While Emir Sanisu was reinstated by Governor Abba Yusuf, Bayero is in the court contesting his dethronement.

The city of Kano was predicted to witness clashes between the supporters of the two parties with the police warning potential troublemakers to stay away from Kano.

While Sanusi led at the Central Mosque, Bayero observed his prayers at the Nasarawa Palace.

The Commissioner, Kano State Police Command, CP Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview on Friday that prayers were conducted in a peaceful atmosphere across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Gumel said: “I am very pleased with the orderly manner faithful residents conducted themselves before, during and after the prayers without rancour in all parts of the state.”

The Commissioner praised residents for their cooperation with police personnel deployed in and outside the metropolis, which resulted in zero crime being recorded.

He appealed to residents to continue cooperating with the police to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

Gumel added: “This is a testament to the effective collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

“The police command looks forward to continued partnership in maintaining peace and order in the state.”