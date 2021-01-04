Calm has finally been restored to Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following the intervention of the government after a period of violence in the past week.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen had attacked the community on Sunday for the second time in about a week, shooting sporadically and burning down residential buildings.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that rival armed gangs were striving for control of the area, hence the violence, which prompted the Bayelsa State Police Command to foster peace among the critical stakeholders.

Governor Douye Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, on Monday said the government had since commenced investigations into the attack and would spare no effort to unravel those behind it.

Diri said he had directed the suspension of recognition of any chief or leader in the community pending the conclusion of investigations into the crisis.

The governor urged residents to be calm as he had equally directed security agencies to ensure adequate protection for everyone in the community.