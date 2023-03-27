Call Nwoye now to congratulate him, Anambra group tasks Senator Oduah

The Initiative for Better Anambra has called on the outgoing senator for Anambra North, Senator Stella Oduah to show grace in congratulating her successor over his election victory by putting forth a call to him.

IBA in a statement on Monday particularly noted speculations that Senator Oduah was searching for a reason to approach the tribunal following the declaration of Dr Nwoye as the winner of the election.

Dr Tony Nwoye emerged winner of the Anambra North Senate election flying the ticket of Labour Party with 94,779 votes beating Senator Stella Oduah of the PDP to second place with 50,146 votes while Ebele Obiano, APGA polled 48, 212 votes.

Noting claims that Senator Oduah is searching for reasons to go to the tribunal, IBA in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Imman Onye said:

“It is our submission that Senator Oduah should use what is left of her goodwill towards ensuring a harmonious transition between her and her successor and create the harmony that will foster development of the constituency.

“Having served for two terms and been minister, we think that Senator Oduah has had her fair share of public service representing Anambra State. We do not want to go into what she brought to the constituency or Anambra in her spell in public service as we would allow issues to be buried for now given that our people in Anambra have spoken during the election.

“We can only call on her to give peace a chance and not to further divide our people with the money she has to prosecute an unmeritorious tribunal case. It is not as if we have any fear of her going to the tribunal given that the only issues of electoral malpractice were traced to her, but because we want the Anambra North constituency to go as one after the elections. Even more, it is our belief that Dr Tony Nwoye deserves all the good wishes he deserves to serve and should not be distracted with unnecessary tribunal distractions.

“It is for this reason that we call on Senator Stella Oduah to leave the stage while the ovation is still there and make the call now by congratulating her victorious rival, Dr Tony Nwoye.

“Given that many of her other rivals who also sought the seat with her and Dr Nwoye have called and accepted the result, Oduah would do well by doing the same by putting out a call and moving on with her life.”