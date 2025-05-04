Caleb University Inaugural Lecturer advocates greater research, innovation in AI

Prof. Moses Aregbesola, a Computer Science professor, has called for greater research and innovation in secure Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems.

He spoke at the University’s 11th Inaugural Lecture, titled: “From Code to Cloud: Building Secure, Scalable and Artificial Intelligence Systems.”

It was held at the institution’s Multipurpose Hall in Imota, Lagos.

The varsity don said: “The next decade of computing will be shaped by AI-driven automation in cybersecurity, where self-learning systems detect and mitigate threats autonomously.”

Aregbesola also called for improved collaboration between the academia and industry to develop cutting-edge AI security solutions that would benefit all sectors of society, support emerging researchers in AI and cybersecurity, and foster innovation that secures the digital space for the future.

He said: “Universities and research institutions must expand AI and cloud security programmes, producing highly skilled professionals.

“Government and regulatory agencies must establish clear AI security policies, ensuring global compliance and ethical standards.”

Also Read

The lecture was attended by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, other principal officers, and other members of the university community.

In his remark, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Adewale, extolled the virtues of Prof. Aregbesola as a distinguished academic who has demonstrated creativity and brilliance in all its ramifications.

Adewale said: “His (Aregbesola) expertise, drive, and iconic services have galvanised Caleb University as a hub of cutting-edge technological advancement in the highly competitive fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Software Engineering.

“Indeed, we are honoured to have Professor Aregbesola share his insights and expertise with us today.

“His work embodies the spirit of academic inquiry and innovation that our university values.”

The inaugural lecture series, currently in its 11th year, is conducted for newly-appointed Professors to promote academic excellence and public engagement at Caleb University.

Post Views: 5