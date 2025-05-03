Caleb University formally admits new students at 18th matriculation ceremony

Caleb University, Lagos has formally admitted a set of fresh students for the 2024/2025 academic session at its 18th matriculation ceremony.

The new students were accepted into Caleb University at a ceremony held at its Multipurpose Hall in the Imota area of Lagos State.

They were admitted into various courses in the university’s seven schools: College of Arts, Social and Management Sciences (CASMAS); College of Education (COLED); College of Law (COLAW;, College of Nursing and Basic Medical Sciences (CONBMEDS); College of Pure and Applied Sciences (COPAS); College of Environmental Sciences and Management (COLENSMA); and College of Postgraduate Studies (COPOS).

According to a statement on its website, Caleb College said the day began with the University’s Registrar, Mayokun Olumeru, inviting the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Adewale, to declare the matriculation open.

The Registrar led the new students to recite the Oath of Allegiance to Caleb University.

Students’ representatives from each of the colleges symbolically signed the Matriculation register on behalf of their colleagues at the hall.

The duo of Chika Ekene Joseph and Kazeem Aliyat Kehinde signed for COPAS and CASMAS respectively.

All the new students later proceeded to their colleges to sign the register.

In his matriculation address, the Acting VC congratulated the students for securing admission to Caleb University.

Adewale charged them to make good use of their time in the university.

He said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate and sincerely welcome you all to Africa’s Best Private University in Research and Entrepreneurship Development, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

“Rest assured that you have all made the best decisions of your lives by choosing Caleb University, a purpose-built- built, world-class citadel strategically designed to make you the BEST in knowledge, character, and ultimately GODLINESS.

“The University Management encourages you to make the most of your time at Caleb University by prioritising academic excellence, hard work, and dedication.

“In all your actions and inactions, ensure that you make our login to the Institution’s vision, mission, and values your guiding principles.

“All of you should note that you are not here merely to acquire literacy and numerical efficiency or other skills.

“Indeed, you are here on our campuses to acquire the knowledge that fosters values that make for good citizenship and a proud child of God.

“Today, as the Matriculation Oath has been administered on you, as you have symbolically signed the Matriculation register, it gives me so much pleasure and honour to affirm that you have now become anointed as bonafide Caleb University students.”

Adewale thereafter declared this year’s matriculation ceremony closed.

