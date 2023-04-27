Calabar varsity refunds illegal charges to students

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, has refunded an undisclosed amount of money illegally collected by some departments in the institution to 196 students.

Obi refunded the money to the students on behalf of the university at the Senate Chamber of the institution on Thursday in Calabar.

She told the students that the money was refunded in line with her administration’s zero tolerance for corruption and illegality.

According to her, the university is making the refund to affected students for the third time, adding that students should be bold enough to report any illegal charges.

She commended the Directorate of Service Compact with all Nigerian (SERVICOM), for recovering the illegally charges on behalf of the students.

“If any student of this institution is asked to pay any charges outside the approved charges, such students should report to SERVICOM or the school management.

“Students should always keep the receipt of any payment made; we want to see facts when such complaints get to us.

“I am happy today that the affected students will all receive their monies. We are not out to witch-hunt anyone, but we must do the right thing in this university.

“As a university, we will go after any department that collects unapproved charges; they must refund such to the students.

“If any department has needs for anything, they should write for official approval,” the Vice Chancellor said.

She advised the students to always dress decently while on campus in order not to breach the school’s zero tolerance for indecent dressing by students on campus.

Earlier, Director of SERVICOM in the institution, Prof. Patrick Egaga, said that the directorate was concerned about the welfare of students.

Egaga said that the directorate was working in line with the policy thrust of the current administration which has zero tolerance for corruption and illegality.

He explained that the funds were recovered from the affected departments by the directorate in collaboration with the office of the Chief Security Officer of the institution.