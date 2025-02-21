Calabar Itu Road: Residents jubilate reopening.

The current state of the road around Mbak and its environs have sparked up jubilation in Akwa Ibom

This followed the reopening of the Akwa Ibom State portion of the Calabar -Itu highway shut against traffic to ease reconstruction work by the contractors.

Residents have applauded the State Governor, Umo Eno, for the gesture and quick response to the plight of the people.

Our checks yesterday revealed easy traffic flow as the road blocked at the Nelson Mandela portion of the highway in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State had been has been reopened

However, residents of Tabernacle Road, Afaha Ube, and other adjoining streets traversing Uyo and Itu LGA expressed high levels of excitement over the ongoing flood intervention project in the area.

They commended Governor Eno, for the ongoing project on a dilapidated road that had previously displaced many households and caused severe hardship on the residents.

It was learnt that the work on the 2.2km tabernacle road with a 0.97km underground drainage emptying into the tunnel by the Calabar-Itu highway, was flagged-off by Governor Eno, in response to the yearnings of the local residents.

“Beyond the road construction, the project, which is a major de-flooding work to reclaim the entire area and on completion, will be a respite for the people of Uyo and Itu,” one of the contractors explained.

Traders, motorists and market women expressed delight that the re-opened Calabar – Itu highway would guarantee ease of doing business.

“It is noteworthy that Governor Eno, in fulfillment of his campaign promise, had last year flagged-off the construction of 1.24km internal roads and rigid pavement trailer park with solar light, ultra-modern toilet, boreholes and overhead tank in Itam market.

“Five months after, the projects have reached an advanced stage and the contractor has promised to deliver in record time, we are grateful to the governor for all this important intervention,” Akaninyene Bassey, a local resident, noted.

In the same vein, the president of Etaha Itam Market Committee (EIMC), who described the governor as “a promise keeper,” noted that “the internal roads, modern toilets and trailer park, when completed, will completely transform the market” and assured the governor of continuous support beyond 2027.

Former Commissioner for Works, Professor Eno Ibanga had also made good his promise to ensure quality road was given to the people

