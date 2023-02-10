Cairo, Ismailia, Alexandria ready to host U20 AFCON

The confederation of African Football, Egyptian Football Association and Local Organising Committee are putting final touches to the preparations of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations – one of the flagship youth events of CAF.

The competition will kick-off on February 19 2023 with the opening match between hosts Egypt and Mozambique.

The match, at Cairo International Stadium, starts at 16h00 local time (14h00 GMT).

Three stadiums will host the competition that will run until March 11, 2023.

The venues are Cairo International Stadium, Suez Canal Stadium and Alexandria Stadium.

Cairo International Stadium – Cairo (75,000 capacity): Built in 1960, the Cairo International Stadium is the home of the Egyptian national team. The venue is used by the two Egyptian giants, Al Ahly and Zamalek.

Suez Canal Authority Stadium – Ismailia (21,000 capacity): The newly-built stadium was inaugurated in September 2022.

Alexandria Stadium – Alexandria (20,000 capacity): This is one of the venues that hosted the 2019 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.

The full groups:

Group A: Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal, Nigeria

Group B: Uganda, Central Africa Republic, South Sudan, Congo

Group C: The Gambia, Tunisia, Benin, Zambia