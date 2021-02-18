RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Executive Director of a nonprofit organisation, Community Advancement Initiative for Self Reliance in Osun State, Eni Ayeni, has solicited the support of Osun State Government in the implementation of its eye health programme in the state.

Ayeni said as part of efforts to ensure good eye health for children in Osun State, 50,000 children up to age 16 would undergo free eye screening and get treatment.

The project, tagged: “Prevention of Visual Impairment Through Screening and Dispensing of Corrective Lenses to Children in Osun,” was facilitated by CAI4SR.

Ayemi said the project, which is supported by Essilor-Social Impact Fund, would be carried out in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

Ayeni said the project would be implemented in 15 Local Government Areas in the state, covering five schools in each of the three Senatorial District in the state.

She said 5,000 free ready-to-clip readers would be dispensed to children.

She added that 100 teachers would be trained on eye health in order to enable the teachers understand basic eye health care and be able to refer children with eye challenges.

Ayeni said the aim of the project is to raise awareness on prevention and reduction of uncorrected visual impairments and provision of spectacles, eye health education to children in schools in hard to reach communities across the state.

She sought the cooperation of all stakeholders, particularly in the health and education sectors in the state, so as to achieve the objective.

She also sought collaboration and partnership between Essilor-Social Impact Fund and the state government as well CAI4SR in providing relevant support for the smooth and effective implementation of the project.

The Director, Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Gbenga Adepoju, lauded the NGO and Essilor for the gesture and assured them of full support from the state.

Adepoju noted that the similar project implemented by CAI4SR in the past, Christoffel Blindden Mission (CBM-UK), tagged: “Seeing is Believing,” recorded huge success and make life better for thousand of children in the state.