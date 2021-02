Leonardo Semplici has been named new coach of Cagliari.

The Rossoblu sacked Eusebio Di Francesco and replaced him with Semplici, who leaves Serie BSPAL.

He arrives at Cagliari with the side at 18th in Serie A and five points away from safety.

“Cagliari Calcio announce that they have entrusted the technical leadership of the first team to Leonardo Semplici,” the club wrote.

He has signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2022.

—