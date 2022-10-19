CAF Women’s Champions League winner to pocket $400,000

The Confederation of African Football (“CAF”) has announced the prize money structure for the CAF Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022.

The competition will kick off on 30 October 2022 with the final scheduled for 13 November 2022.

The winners of the competition will take home USD 400 000 while the runners-up will take USD 250 000.

The two losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 200 000.

CAF launched the CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021 with the first edition played in Cairo, Egypt in November. South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns won the maiden event after defeating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0.

The CAF Women’s Champions League is the flagship competition of women’s club football competition on African soil and a giant step towards advancing women’s football in Africa.

2022 PRIZEMONEY BREAKDOWN:

Winners: USD 400 000

Runners-up: USD 250 000

Semi-finalists(2) USD 200 000

Third of Group(2) USD 150 000

Fourth of Group(2) USD 100 000