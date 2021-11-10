CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels crash out

Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt are out of the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt, after losing 0-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa on Tuesday.

A first half goal by Zanele Nhlapho in the 17th minute sealed victory against the Nigerians at the El Salaam Stadium, Cairo.

The game saw the Port Harcourt side create lots of scoring chances it could not convert to goals.

However, a 53rd minute goal by Maryann Ezenagu for coach Edwin Okon’s side was canceled by the referee.

With an earlier 0-3 loss to AS FAR of Morocco in the first game, even a win against Vihiga Queens of Kenya on Friday will only be consolatory and not enough to qualify them for the semi finals of the tournament due to head to head rules.

The South Africans are leading group B with six points, while the Kenyans and Moroccans are both on three points from two matches.