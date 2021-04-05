The 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Premier League will come to an unscheduled end on Wednesday to allow for Nigeria’s participation in the CAF Women Champions League qualifiers scheduled for May.

Aisha Falode, Chairperson of the NWFL, said in a statement on Monday, that the decision to end the League was a joint one.

She said it was decided upon by representatives of the 14 NWPL clubs during a virtual meeting.

The decision means that the last matches of the league’s first stanza, expected to end on Wednesday, would now be the last matches of the season.

The league season was earlier scheduled to end on July 7.

Falode also said the league’s top six clubs after Wednesday’s matches would participate in a Super Six tournament to determine the competition’s winners.

She said: “If the NWFL Premiership season should continue until July 7, Nigerian clubs will be ruled out of the West African Football Union (WAFU) qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League which has been slated to hold in May.

“It will be counter-productive if we continue the league and miss out of the CAF Women Champions League which Nigerian clubs are working very hard to win its inaugural edition.

“So, the NWFL board agreed with all the NWFL Premiership clubs to allow the top six clubs at the end of the First Round on Wednesday to play for the title in a Super Six championship.”

Falode disclosed that the date and venue for the Super Six would be communicated to the qualified clubs in due course.

“The bottom eight clubs would engage in a play-off to determine the two teams to be relegated,” Falode added in the statement.

NAN reports that Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, Edo Queens, FC Robo Queens and Confluence Queens are the league’s current top six clubs after 12 Match Days.

Sunshine Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Osun Babes FC, Royal Queens FC, Abia Angels FC, Pelican Stars FC, Ibom Angels FC and Dream Stars FC are the last eight clubs.

