CAF unveil official poster for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022

Inspired by the new dynamic brand of CAF women’s football with a touch of Moroccan architectural feel, the official poster of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022™ was launched today.

With 10 days now left, momentum is building as Africa’s top 12 women national teams prepare for the continent’s biggest women football competition starting on 02 July until 23 July.

The competition attracts Africa’s biggest football stars – many of them who have made a name for themselves in African, European and North American clubs.

The bespoke design is a symbolic set illustrating the trophy of this competition incorporated to the shapes inspired by the Moroccan architectural style.