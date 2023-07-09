CAF unveil official mascot of AFCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023

828 828

The Organizing Committee in collaboration with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and CAF unveiled the official Mascot of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 in Abidjan on Friday night.

The official Mascot, named: “AKWABA,” was introduced to the Ivorian people during a launch event in Abidjan.

This signified the commencement of the 190-day countdown to the kick-off of the event.

The opening match of the competition will be played on January 13, 2023.

AKWABA, a word derived from a local Ivorian language meaning welcome, encapsulates essential values that make it a powerful symbol of the competition: hospitality, friendship, generosity and team spirit.

The Mascot offers an authentic experience of Ivorian hospitality, connects with fans, players, and nations, and celebrates the spirit of teamwork by promoting cooperation, mutual respect, and fair play.

As the official image of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, representing the Ivorian identity and draws inspiration from the country’s iconic elephant, Akwaba is now the face of the competition.

Just over a year ago, an open and inclusive competition was organised to allow all talented individuals to express themselves and create the mascot for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The top three winners of the competition were: KOUADIO N’Guessan Raoul Frédéric (1st place), COULIBALY Kixa Pemanh Mamadou (2nd place) and BROU Blah (3rd place).