CAF to broadcast Women’s Champions League 2022 matches

CAF has announced the complete list of broadcasters for the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022. The matches will be live broadcast on several platforms including CAF’s digital channels, CAF TV on YouTube and CAFOnline.com.



This is part of CAF’s mission to promote the innovative tournament featuring African women’s football stars and to give visibility to the players whose talent is sure to impress viewers.



The opening day will see the two Group A matches of the competition.



At 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT), Liberia’s Determine Girls will take on Zambia’s Green Buffaloes in an anticipated match between debutants and at 20:00 (19:00 GMT) host club ASFAR will play Simba Queens of Tanzania.



To make sure you don’t miss out on the programme, visit CAF TV and CAFOnline.com.