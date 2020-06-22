The Confederation of African Football has released guidelines for return of football activities on the continent after it was brought to a halt following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The continental body said this in a statement on its website on Monday.

It stated that series of meetings has been held regarding the future of competitions, stressing that the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the Technical and Development Department and a team of experts has put together a comprehensive plan to guide the Member Associations on the restart of football activities on the continent.

The 27-page document, titled: “CAF Guidelines to Resume Football in Africa,” emphasized on the health of the major stakeholders (Players, Officials, Fans, Partners) as the essential element, which should constitute the basis of all decisions regarding the reintroduction of football activities across the continent supported by the authorisation of relevant State Authorities.

The plan also highlighted on effective and continuous medical assessment (testing) of players and officials, guidelines for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.

CAF Acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah said: “This comprehensive document is major step towards resuming football on the continent. Based on recent developments, it is important we have a plan in place to guide our stakeholders on the return of continental and domestic competitions, and the need for an all hands on deck approach.

“Many considerations were factored into the putting together of the document by our team of experts notably the specificities of the continent. Together with strategies established by local authorities, it provides the MA’s with adequate information to resume operations upon receiving the green light.”

Meanwhile, the Organising Committee for Interclubs Competitions and Management of Club Licensing, and the Organising Committee for Women’s Football held meetings via video-conference last week on the future on the various competitions.

The CAF Executive Committee, scheduled to meet on June 30, 2020 via video-conference, will make pronouncements on the recommendations by the respective Standing Committees. Details of the Executive Committee meeting to be announced in due course.

Some of the competitions that were suspended included Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, Women Afcon 2020 qualifier, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Intercontinental qualifying match for Tokyo 202 Olympic Games and FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.