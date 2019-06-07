The President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been released in Paris, France on Friday, where he was held overnight in apparent house arrest.

However, Ahmad was released without charges “at this stage.”

According to the Prosecutor, Xavier Tarabeux, from the French city of Marseille, the Vice President of FIFA “was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery”.

Ahmad was taken in by the authorities on Thursday as he attended the FIFA Congress ahead of the start of the Women’s World Cup in France.