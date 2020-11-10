Former President of the Senate and owner of Kwara State-based ABS FC, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of South African mining billionaire businessman, Patrice Motsepe, who has announced his intention to become the next president of the Confederation of African Football.

Saraki took the position in a series of tweets on his verified handle.

Saraki tweeted: “I am excited by the news that Patrice Motsepe has indicated interest in leading the African Football Confederation (CAF).

“This is great news for African football and a positive development for the continent.

“I fully support his candidacy!

“I also urge my country’s football governing body, the NFF, and other countries across the continent to back his candidacy.

“African football needs a man with Motsepe’s profile, discipline, integrity and experience.

“Patrice, I wish you success in this noble endeavour and I am sure that you will do a great job for football and for Africa.”