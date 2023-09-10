CAF postpones Morocco vs Liberia AFCON 2023 Qualifier

CAF has agreed to postpone the Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifier match between Morocco and Liberia following the earthquake in Morocco, which resulted in more than 2,000 people losing their lives and hundreds injured.

The match was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday at 19H00 (Morocco Time) in Agadir, Morocco.

CAF will announce a new date and details regarding the match in due course.

CAF expressed its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, the Fédération Royale de Football and the people of Morocco.

There will be a moment of silence before the start of all the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifier matches on Sunday to acknowledge and honour the people who lost their lives during the tragedy in Morocco.