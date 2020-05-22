The Confederation of African Football and Nigeria Football Federation have showered accolades on Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, as he turned 21 on Friday.

Both bodies celebrated the Villarreal FC winger on their Twitter handles with various posts.

CAF wrote: “Happy birthday to Samuel Chukwueze who turns 21 today! Party popper.

“The young winger was excellent in the 2019 AFCON and was one of the final three nominees for African Youth Player of the Year!”

The NFF via its official Twitter handle also wrote: Happy birthday Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

“Enjoy your day.”

The pacy player, who was a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Egypt, scored his first senior goal in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over South Africa in the quarter finals.

Chukwueze, valued at $33 million, is compared with Arjen Robben due to his skillset.

The AFCON bronze medallist was also ranked as one of the 50 youngsters to watch in world football by UEFA.