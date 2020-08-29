The Confederation of African Football and Nigeria Football Federation have showered encomium on legendary former Super Eagles goalkeeper and captain, Vincent Enyeama, on his 38th birthday on Saturday.

Both bodies gave celebrated the iconic goalkeeper via their official Twitter handle.

According to CAF: “Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama turns 38 today!

“2003, 2004 #TotalCAFCL Titles, 2013 #TotalAFCON Trophy.

“T-shirt Most capped Nigerian player of all time.”

The Nigeria Football Federation also wrote; “Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain.

“Thank you for the memories and enjoy your day!”

Enyeama was a member of the Nigerian national team from 2002 until October 2015, serving as its captain from 2013 until his retirement from international football.

With 101 caps, he is Nigeria’s most capped player of all time.