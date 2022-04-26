CAF names Super Falcons top seeds for WAFCON draw

Defending champions, Super Falcons are one of three top seeds for the WAFCON draw Friday with host country Morocco and Cameroon, runners-up at the last tournament, the others.

The top three seeds will head the three qualifying groups, according to CAF.

The Super Falcons will head Group C, Cameroon are in Group B, while Morocco head Group A.

Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, Tunisia, Senegal, Botswana, Burkina Faso and South Africa are not seeded and so could battle the Falcons in the group stage of the 12-team tournament.

The top three teams will qualify to feature at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.