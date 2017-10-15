CAF names new host for Chan 2018 tourney

Morocco has won the bid to host the 5th edition of the African Nations Championship slated to hold next year.

The Emergency Committee of the Confederation Africaine de Football, chaired by Ahmad Ahmad, met in Lagos on Saturday and unanimously decided to grant the organization of the championship to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

The latter had been a candidate following the withdrawal of the organization of the competition to Kenya, which was decided on September 23, 2017 in Accra, Ghana, by the CAF Executive Committee, which, in accordance with the statutes and the deadlines, had the same day allowed the Emergency Committee to conduct the bidding process to select a new host country.

The candidacy of Morocco was preferred to that of Equatorial Guinea, another country to have submitted a valid application.

The Ethiopian Football Federation, which had also expressed its willingness to host the tournament, did not provide the government’s letter of guarantee, which is a mandatory document required by the rules of application of the Statutes of the Caf.

The CHAN, Morocco 2018, slated for between January 12 and February 4, 2018, will bring together 16 national teams composed exclusively of players playing in the national championships of their respective countries.