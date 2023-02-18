Trending
Football

CAF mourns tragic passing of Christian Atsu

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments0 Views
File photo dated 29-01-2019 of Christian Atsu. Newcastle United are anxiously awaiting news of the former midfielder amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. Issue date: Monday February 6, 2023. - Photo by Icon sport

CAF is saddened by the tragic passing of Ghana international, Christian Atsu following the earthquake in Turkey.

A statement by CAF which disclosed this, says its President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African football family conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family.
 
Atsu, who represented his country 65 times, played for a number of clubs including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England and Porto. At the time of his tragic death, he was plying his trade in Turkey for Hatayspor.

“CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family conveys heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family.

May Christian Atsu’s soul rest in peace!” added the statement.

Share.

Related Posts