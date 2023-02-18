CAF mourns tragic passing of Christian Atsu

CAF is saddened by the tragic passing of Ghana international, Christian Atsu following the earthquake in Turkey.

A statement by CAF which disclosed this, says its President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African football family conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family.



Atsu, who represented his country 65 times, played for a number of clubs including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England and Porto. At the time of his tragic death, he was plying his trade in Turkey for Hatayspor.



“CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family conveys heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family.



May Christian Atsu’s soul rest in peace!” added the statement.