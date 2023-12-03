CAF launch research hub to support African Football Development

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the launch of the CAF Research Hub that is aimed at providing support to CAF’s Member Associations and their Development Projects.

The CAF Research Hub will focus on how the information is gathered and used.

As research has played a significant role in the advancement of football in recent times, CAF invested in this new tool to aid its Member Associations and Zonal Unions.

CAF Member Associations Director Sarah Mukuna said: “The CAF Research Hub is aimed to provide data-driven insights into African football. Its mission will be to conduct research that informs action, gather evidence for theories relevant to the African context. With the CAF Research Hub we will contribute to developing and disseminating knowledge to our Member Associations and the African football stakeholders”.

Led by the CAF Member Associations Division, the Research Hub prioritizes research in Youth Football, Women’s Football, Football Administration, Medical, and Football Performance.

A pilot project is being launched across all six Zonal Unions during the second edition of the CAF African Schools Programme, which is a unique opportunity to gain context-based information. This pilot project will use the data that is already available to provide insights into the experience of African youth football and the impact of the CAF African Schools Football Championship on the continent.

By the end of the first research project phase, CAF plans to transform its development structures to provide services to all Member Associations, both sporting and administrative.

Lead researcher Dr. Nonhlanhla Mkumbuzi, said: “The CAF Research Hub is a great initiative by CAF. It aims to provide member associations and research institutions on the continent with opportunities to collaborate in conducting African football research. The impact of the Research Hub will be in providing stakeholders in African football with an evidence base to allow the adoption of data driven, context driven capacity building initiative and decision making in African football at all levels of the game.”