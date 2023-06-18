CAF hosts technical analysts workshop in Casablanca for African teams qualified for FIFA Women’s World Cup

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup New Zealand and Australia 2023™ fast approaching, technical analysts of the four African nations at the global showpiece gathered for a two-day Technical Analysts Workshop in Casablanca, Morocco on 13 and 14 June.



This is in line with CAF’s commitment to invest in women’s football and empower African nations participating in global events.



The workshop, organized through the CAF Women’s Football Division in collaboration with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, was attended by the technical staff members and analysts of the four participating member associations.



Reigning African champions South Africa, along with Morocco, Nigeria, and Zambia, are the four African nations set to compete at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 after securing their places in New Zealand and Australia by finishing in the top four of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year.



CAF Director of Technical Development, Raul Chipenda, said the workshop was in line with CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe’s vision of making African football to be globally competitive.



“Africa is becoming competitive on the global stage, and this was recently demonstrated in Qatar with Morocco’s historic semi-final qualification. We want to build on this momentum with our women’s teams as this speaks back to Dr Motsepe’s vision of making African football globally competitive,” said Chipenda.



“The workshop was designed to empower the teams’ analysts and technical staff with the necessary tools to harness their full potential – using data and technology. By leveraging this invaluable resource, the teams can optimize their preparations ahead of the World Cup. We will also be on standby should they need any form of support from CAF,” he concluded.



In addition to the workshop, CAF has signed an agreement with a Data company to provide insightful support to all African teams at the Women’s World Cup.



Nigeria face co-hosts Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in Group B. At the same time, Zambia take on Costa Rica, Japan and Spain in Group C.



Africa’s champions South Africa are in Group G with Argentina, Italy and Sweden, with Morocco, who will be looking to draw inspiration from the Atlas Lions’ unforgettable run in Qatar preparing to take on Colombia, Germany and South Korea in Group H.