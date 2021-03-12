South African businessman Patrice Motsepe on Friday was elected the new head of the Confederation of African Football.

“The 43rd CAF General Assembly, meeting today, 12 March 2021 in Rabat, Morocco, elected Dr. Patrice Motsepe, as President of CAF,” the African football’s governing body said in a statement.

Starting a four-year term, Motsepe is the seventh president of African football’s governing body.

The 59-year-old ran unopposed.

Motsepe is the owner and president of Mamelodi Sundowns, a South African football club based in Pretoria.

“Mamelodi Sundowns sends its congratulations & best wishes to Dr. Patrice Motsepe after being elected CAF President. Mamelodi Sundowns supports you in all your endeavours, The Sky is the Limit!” the club said on Twitter.

The South African Football Association also congratulated Motsepe on social media.

According to Business magazine Forbes, Motsepe, active in the mining and investment sectors, became a billionaire in 2008.

His net worth is now reportedly $3.1 billion.

—