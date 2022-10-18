CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United, Plateau United draw Libyan club sides￼

Nigeria’s representatives in CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United and Plateau United have been drawn against Libyan clubsides.

In the 2022/23 additional second preliminary round draw is slated to hold in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, Rivers United were drawn against Al-Nasr, while Plateau United will battle Al-Akder to progress into the group stage of the competition.

The first leg of the tie is slated for November 2, while the reverse fixtures will be played on November 9.

The additional draw of the CAF Confederation Cup 2022/23 has the 16 losing teams from CAF Champions League which include Rivers United and Plateau United and 16 winning teams from CAF CC.

Meanwhile, the title holders RS Berkane managed to advance to the play-off stage after surviving the first-leg scare of Kwara United.

The Moroccans defeated Kwara United 2-0 in the second-leg at home to be able to advance on a 3-3 aggregate scoreline, having lost 3-1 to the Nigerians last week.