CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers say they are confident of beating Defence Force

Olugbenga Ogunbote, the Technical Adviser of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, on Monday said the reigning Aiteo Cup champions would come out unscathed against Defence Force of Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Rangers who are Nigeria’s sole representatives in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup face Defence Force for a ticket into the competition’s next round.

The Flying Antelopes had defeated the Ethiopia side 2-0 in the first leg tie of the preliminary round fixture in Enugu on November 28.

Ogunbote however assured the club’ numerous fans that they are going to Addis Ababa to pick the ticket for the first round of the competition ahead of their hosts.

He said: “After studying our opponents in the first leg in Enugu, I am convinced that we are going to get the ticket to the next round.

“With the game I saw them play in Enugu; I really do not see us ending our campaign in Addis Ababa.

“Yes, they pass the ball well, but we also have our strong points which will take us above them when we play at their backyard by the special grace of God.

“We may have some challenges in personnel registration for the competition, but those we have are capable of holding their heads high when the chips are down.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogunbote had led Sunshine Stars to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League some years back.

Captain of the Rangers’ side, Okey Odita, also said they were ready to pick the qualification ticket, even as he noted that the match in Ethiopia would not be easy.

Odita said: “We are not expecting an easy match against the Defence Force team, but we have what it takes to represent the country creditably.

“We the players are in a good frame of mind to do a good job on the pitch and we shall return to Nigeria with the ticket for the next round.”