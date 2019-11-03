Seven-time Nigeria league champions and CAF Confederation Cup 2019/2020 hopefuls, Rangers International FC, have qualified for the group stage following the one nil over Togolese ASC Kara in Enugu on Sunday.

A Chinonso Eziekwe 18th minute strike helped the Flying Antelopes march past the Togolese side.

The return leg fixture, which was settled before a packed Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, saw the former NNL striker race onto an Nnamdi Egbujuo defence splitting cross to hit the back of the net, which sent the crowd into wild jubilations.

Expectations for more goals from the Rangers front men failed to materialize not for lack of opportunities created but for some unpardonable misses by Ifeanyi George and Nnamdi Egbujuo in the last 10 minutes of the first stanza.

When both sides returned from the break, the visitors took the initiative in the middle of the pack with precise passes that kept the fans at the edge of their seats but they could not make this dominance count as Uche John and Akpos Adubi stood their ground in the heart of Rangers defence line.

The introduction of Ikechukwu Ibenegbu for tiring Chiamaka Madu early in the second stanza added little to steady the middle but he brought his experience to bear in the few times he was called upon as he did well to set up the attackers on three occasions that went begging.

Ibrahim Olawoyin and Sadick Abbas came close to extending the score for the host at the tail end of the match as Olawoyin’ shot from the edge of the box after dribbling past a sea of legs missed target by inches while Ghanaian born Abbas watched in awe as his well placed shot beat the goalkeeper but not the upright.

Coach Benedict Ugwu after the pulsating encounter said: “It was a good match.

“We thank God for the win that has taken us to the group stage of the competition.

“Our plan was not to concede and the players did well to contain them, especially in the second half.

“Yes, we are going into a tougher stage of the competition, but I have the confidence that we shall continue to make good representation for the country.”

Rangers qualified for the prestigious group stage of the competition on the away goals rule after aggregate score after both legs stood at 2-2 after losing the first leg 2-1 at Stade de Kegue, Lome.