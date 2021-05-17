Morocco’s Raja held hosts Orlando Pirates of South Africa to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg on Sunday in the first leg game of their 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final clash.

Both sides now have all to play for in the second leg scheduled for next Sunday in Casablanca.

Vincent Pule gave hosts Orlando Pirates the lead after 39 minutes, while Ben Malango equalised for visitors Raja at the hour mark, as there were no winners or losers in Johannesburg.

Orlando Pirates started the game on attacking notem and had the first chance after seven minutes, but they were stopped by Raja’s veteran goalkeeper Anas Zniti.

Pule put Orlando Pirates ahead six minutes from half-time when he rounded Zniti to put the ball home and give the hosts the lead at the break.

After the break Raja, who had the perfect record of the group stage with six straight wins, were the better side.

They threw everything in attack, but were stopped by Orlando Pirates’ goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

The visitors finally found the equaliser after 60 minutes when Malango received a long ball to shoot past Sandilands and restore parity.

Both sides will have to play for the semi-finals ticket next Sunday in Casablanca.